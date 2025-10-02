‘Diddy’ begs Judge: “I lost my way; I’m humbled and broken to my core.”

Combs is set to be sentenced on October 3, following his conviction in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disgraced entertainment mogul and hip hop superstar Sean “Diddy” Combs has apologized in a letter today to the Judge who is scheduled to issue a sentence. The controversial artiste expressed “how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused…. I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness,” Combs wrote in the letter to U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian.

“Over the past year there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn,” Combs wrote. He faces up to 20 years in prison, 10 years on each count on which he was convicted for operating a “criminal enterprise” where he reportedly forced women to participate in marathon, drug-dazed sexual encounters with male escorts, known as “freak-offs”.

Combs is pleading for mercy, adding that he has “been humbled and broken to my core.”

Combs wrote about his kicking and assaulting his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura: “The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I’m sorry for that and always will be.”

Ventura wrote to the Judge to reject Combs’ plea: “His defense attorneys claim he is a changed man, and he wants to mentor abusers. I know firsthand what real mentorship means, and this disgusts me; he is not being truthful…. I know that who he was to me — the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker — is who he is as a human…. He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”