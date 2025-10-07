Madagascar’s president calls for national dialogue amid youth protests and ultimatum

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has announced plans to hold a “national dialogue” with various stakeholders on Wednesday, following a 48-hour ultimatum from youth protesters demanding he meet their conditions or face a nationwide strike.

The president’s call for dialogue comes amid growing unrest that began on September 25, when demonstrators first took to the streets over persistent water and electricity shortages. The protests have since evolved into a broader movement calling for Rajoelina’s resignation, reflecting widespread frustration over poverty and alleged government corruption.

In an attempt to ease tensions, Rajoelina last week dismissed his cabinet and, on Monday, appointed Army General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as the new Prime Minister. The move, however, has done little to appease demonstrators.

The youth-led protests, inspired by similar “Gen Z” movements in Kenya and Nepal, represent the largest wave of public unrest Madagascar has witnessed in recent years. Many see them as a reflection of the population’s growing anger at deep-seated inequality and the rising cost of living.

“Together, we must unite to fight against these evils and to build a new society founded on solidarity and mutual respect,” Rajoelina said in a message posted Tuesday on his office’s Facebook page.

“To that end, a national dialogue and consultation will be held to listen to people’s concerns and to develop lasting solutions to the issues that affect us.”

The president noted that the talks, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, will include spiritual leaders, students, youth representatives, and other civic figures.

While the protesters have not released a specific list of demands for the dialogue, previous statements from the movement have called for Rajoelina’s resignation, a public apology to the nation, and the dissolution of both the Senate and the election commission.

On Tuesday, dozens of protesters marched in the capital before being dispersed by police, according to local outlet 2424.MG. The turnout was significantly lower than earlier demonstrations, which had drawn hundreds of participants across multiple cities.

The United Nations reports that at least 22 people have died and 100 others have been injured since the protests began, though the Madagascar government has disputed those figures.

In a statement shared on the movement’s verified Facebook page, protest leaders dismissed the president’s latest cabinet reshuffle, describing it as a “cosmetic manoeuvre.”

The coming days are expected to be crucial for the president’s efforts to restore calm and rebuild trust in a nation grappling with deep political and economic challenges.