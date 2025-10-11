Soccer scare: Nigeria team plane forced into Emergency Landing; Super Eagles take on Benin

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Soccer scare: Nigeria team plane forced into Emergency Landing; Super Eagles take on Benin
Nigeria soccer

Lagos, Oct 12, 2025 (BSS/AFP) – The plane carrying the Nigeria team from South Africa to Uyo for their final World Cup qualifier was forced to make an emergency landing in Angola on Saturday, the Nigeria team’s media representatives said.

The aircraft took off from Polokwane in South Africa and made a scheduled refuelling stop in the Angolan capital, Luanda, before heading for southern Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

But 25 minutes into that journey, the pilot was forced to return to Luanda “after a heavy crack on the aircraft’s wind shield distorted what had started as a smooth flight”, the Super Eagles’ representative said.

The players, officials and government delegates onboard left the aircraft and were waiting for a new plane.

Nigeria to host Benin on Tuesday October 14, 2025, in a must-win game as they attempt to clinch qualification for next year’s World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByUSAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Super Eagles Beat Lesotho 2–1 to Keep World Cup Dream Alive Super Eagles Beat Lesotho 2–1 to Keep World Cup Dream Alive
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!