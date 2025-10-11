Super Eagles Beat Lesotho 2–1 to Keep World Cup Dream Alive

The Super Eagles of Nigeria kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive after a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Lesotho in their Group C qualifier on Saturday.

Despite the win, Benin Republic’s 1–0 away triumph over Rwanda in Kigali means the Cheetahs remain top of the group with 17 points, followed by South Africa on 15 points after a goalless draw with Zimbabwe. Nigeria sit third with 14 points, setting up a dramatic final round of matches on Tuesday to determine who secures the group’s World Cup ticket.

Nigeria’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a Lesotho defender handled the ball in the box. Substitute Victor Osimhen later assisted Akor Adams, who doubled the lead in the 81st minute to mark a dream debut for the Sevilla striker.

However, Lesotho hit back just two minutes later when Hlompho Kalak capitalized on a loose ball following a corner, lobbing it past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to reduce the deficit. The hosts nearly equalized late on after another Nwabali slip, but the Eagles held on to secure the much-needed three points.

Head coach Eric Chelle opted for an attacking setup featuring Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare up front, supported by creative forces Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon. In defence, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Fredrick, Wilfred Ndidi, and Troost-Ekong anchored the backline, with Nwabali retaining his spot in goal.

The match remained goalless at halftime before Nigeria’s attacking substitutions made the difference in the second half.

With only one match left to play, the Super Eagles’ fate remains uncertain — but their victory against Lesotho has rekindled hope of a direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.