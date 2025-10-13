An Era Ends: Remembering Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai (1945–2025)

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, one of Nigeria’s most influential evangelists, has passed on at age 80. We reflect on his life, faith, ministry, and enduring legacy across Africa and beyond.

A Nation Mourns a Prophet, Heaven Welcomes a Soldier

In the early hours of October 6, 2025, the Christian world in Nigeria and beyond received news that brought a sacred hush.

Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai, the fiery evangelist whose voice thundered across crusade grounds for more than five decades, had gone home to rest at age 80.

His family described it as a “glorious homegoing of a faithful soldier of the cross.”

To millions, it felt like the curtain had fallen on a generational light—one that burned bright in faith, miracles, and selfless service.

“He lived fully, served completely, and finished triumphantly.”

From massive healing crusades to quiet hospital outreaches, from fiery sermons to tender prayers, Uma Ukpai’s life embodied one truth: faith must find expression in love.

The Journey of a Servant: From Asaga to the Altar

Born on January 7, 1945, in Asaga, Ohafia—a humble community in Abia State—Uma Ukpai’s early years were steeped in struggle and resilience.

Losing his father at a young age, he learned to depend on faith long before he ever preached it.

He pursued education passionately, studying journalism and electrical engineering, before devoting his life to ministry.

His divine encounter as a teenager in the late 1950s changed everything. That single moment of surrender became the launching pad for a global mission.

“If God could use me, He can use anyone.” — Rev. Uma Ukpai

He would later study theology and establish an evangelistic mission that transformed ordinary gatherings into life-altering encounters with God.

Founding a Movement: Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA)

Driven by divine vision, Rev. Uma Ukpai founded the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA) — a non-denominational ministry headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

From its humble beginnings, UUEA grew into one of Africa’s most recognized evangelistic movements, reaching millions through citywide crusades, revival meetings, television broadcasts, and humanitarian projects.

His crusades filled stadiums and open fields, often marked by fervent prayer, healing testimonies, and spontaneous worship.

Yet, behind every microphone and miracle was a man of deep compassion.

He built hospitals, launched a free Eye Centre, and established a School of Theology to train pastors in integrity and sound doctrine.

For him, preaching the gospel was not enough — it had to be felt, lived, and proven through acts of service.

“The gospel that doesn’t heal the sick or feed the hungry is incomplete.” — Rev. Uma Ukpai

A Torchbearer of Pentecostal Revival

By the 1980s, Rev. Uma Ukpai had become a household name. His voice echoed across crusade platforms, inspiring repentance, national unity, and revival.

He was a bridge-builder among Nigeria’s Christian leaders, known for working across denominations with humility and respect. His ministry contributed to the birth of interdenominational fellowships and helped shape Nigeria’s modern Pentecostal movement.

He mentored countless ministers who today lead churches, mission agencies, and gospel organizations across the world.

To the masses, he was “Daddy Uma.” To the clergy, he was a “spiritual general.” To the poor and broken, he was a “father in faith.”

“You cannot heal the people you do not love.” — Rev. Uma Ukpai

Faith Tested by Fire: Trials that Shaped the Man

No great faith story is without pain, and Uma Ukpai’s was deeply human.

He endured personal tragedies that would have silenced many voices. The most heartbreaking was the loss of two of his children in a single accident—an experience he described as “a night that refused to end.”

That sorrow became a catalyst for deeper empathy.

He began ministering to bereaved families and widows, emphasizing that “pain is not the end of the story; it is the beginning of purpose.”

Health challenges, betrayal, and fatigue marked some chapters of his life. Yet he emerged from every season refined, never bitter.

He once told his congregation:

“When storms visit, faith must not go on vacation.”

His ability to turn tragedy into testimony gave authenticity to his ministry and made his message timeless.

Building Beyond the Pulpit: His Institutions and Legacy

Rev. Uma Ukpai was a preacher, but more importantly, he was a builder.

He built structures that outlived sermons — institutions that embodied faith in action. Among them:

Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Headquarters (Uyo)

Uma Ukpai School of Theology, affiliated with the University of Uyo

King of Kings Medical Outreach, offering free healthcare and surgeries to the poor

Community Eye Centre, providing sight restoration services

Educational scholarships for underprivileged youth

These were not charity projects for publicity; they were expressions of his theology — that true faith must lift communities, not just inspire emotions.

He often reminded his team, “The gospel must go beyond the pulpit. It must show up in the marketplace, in hospitals, in classrooms.”

The 80th Birthday That Became a Farewell

In January 2025, Rev. Uma Ukpai celebrated his 80th birthday in Uyo. The event drew pastors, dignitaries, and worshippers from across the world.

It was a moment of gratitude and reflection. His speech that day, though filled with humor, carried the tone of farewell. He spoke about eternity, legacy, and finishing strong.

“When I am gone, let it be said that I gave my life away.”

Many now see that milestone as providential — a divine opportunity for the nation to honor him before heaven called him home.

After His Passing: A Nation Reflects

When his death was confirmed, an outpouring of tributes flooded churches, social media, and the airwaves. Christian leaders, public figures, and ordinary citizens paid homage to a man who had stood like a pillar of faith for generations.

His image — Bible in hand, eyes lifted heavenward — resurfaced across countless platforms, a symbol of faith that never dimmed.

Prayer vigils were held in his honor. Congregations sang old crusade hymns he loved. Many called his death not a tragedy but a “graduation” — a triumphant entry into eternal glory.

Lessons for a New Generation

In reflecting on his life, three enduring lessons emerge:

1. Faith must be anchored in compassion.

Rev. Uma Ukpai’s ministry thrived not on showmanship but on empathy. He taught that compassion is the highest form of evangelism.

2. Structure sustains revival.

He proved that a great move of God must have strong foundations. His schools, hospitals, and training centers remain living testaments.

3. Suffering can refine purpose.

He modeled resilience, showing that trials do not disqualify faith — they purify it.

A Voice That Still Speaks

Even in death, Rev. Uma Ukpai’s voice continues to echo through his books, recordings, and the lives he mentored.

His ministry is now carried forward by a new generation of pastors and evangelists who see in him a blueprint for integrity, sacrifice, and courage.

His legacy stands as a challenge to modern ministry:

to preach with power but live with humility,

to chase souls, not fame,

and to remember that God’s work is measured not by applause, but by obedience.

“When I stop being useful to God, I will ask Him to call me home.” — Rev. Uma Ukpai

Perhaps that prayer has now been answered.

Final Reflection: A Life Worth Remembering

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai’s passing marks the close of a remarkable chapter in the story of Nigerian Christianity.

His life was not perfect, but it was purposeful. His voice is silent, but his message endures.

He was not just a preacher; he was a builder of men, a healer of hearts, and a servant of his nation.

He taught that to live for God is to live beyond self — and to die in faith is to truly live forever.

As we reflect on his 80 years of grace and grit, one truth rings clear: the light he lit will never go out.