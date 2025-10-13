Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, Renowned Evangelist, Passes On at 80

Renowned international evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has passed on to glory at the age of 80.

According to a statement released by his family titled “Glorious Transition,” the revered clergyman departed this life on October 6, 2025, after a lifetime of tireless ministry and service to God.

The family described him as “a faithful soldier of the cross” who dedicated more than six decades to evangelism, dynamic teaching of the Word, and prophetic demonstrations of God’s power, touching millions of lives in Nigeria and around the world.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed on to glory on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80. A faithful soldier of the cross has been called to rest.”

The family further noted that Rev. Ukpai was “a spiritual general known for evangelism, a founding father of faith, a loving husband, devoted father, and a mentor to many.” His life, they said, “was a testament to God’s power and love.”

While the Christian community mourns his departure, his family expressed gratitude that he “has finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise.”

Funeral arrangements, according to the statement, will be announced in due course.

“We are grateful to God for his extraordinary life and enduring legacy. For indeed, ‘To live is Christ, and to die is gain.’ — Philippians 1:21.”

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai’s passing marks the end of an era for one of Africa’s most influential voices in evangelism — a man whose message of faith, healing, and unity shaped generations of believers.