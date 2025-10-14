D’Angelo, Neo-Soul Legend and Grammy Winner, Dies at 51 After Cancer Battle

The world of soul and R&B is mourning the loss of D’Angelo — born Michael Eugene Archer — who died at 51 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

After years away from the spotlight, D’Angelo returned triumphantly in 2014 with Black Messiah, an album that cemented his reputation as both a musical visionary and a voice of social consciousness.

Earlier in 2025, the singer withdrew from scheduled performances, citing post-surgery health complications. Sources close to the family said he had been in hospice care before his death.

His passing comes just months after the death of his former partner, soul singer Angie Stone, in a car accident — marking a tragic year for the family.

Musicians, fans, and cultural leaders have flooded social media with tributes, praising D’Angelo for redefining R&B with authenticity, vulnerability, and spiritual groove. Fellow artists including Erykah Badu, Questlove, and Maxwell described him as “a true brother in rhythm and spirit.”

“He taught us that art can be both sacred and rebellious,” one fan wrote — echoing the global sentiment.

D’Angelo’s sound helped bridge generations, influencing artists from Frank Ocean and H.E.R. to Kendrick Lamar. His fearless blend of soul, funk, and protest remains a cornerstone of modern Black music.

He leaves behind three children, including Michael Archer II, who called on the public to “honor both my parents’ memories by staying strong and spreading love through music.”

As the world reflects on his passing, D’Angelo’s music continues to pulse — timeless, tender, and revolutionary.