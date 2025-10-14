Nigeria Thrash Benin 4–0 to Keep 2026 World Cup Dream Alive

The Super Eagles of Nigeria delivered a masterclass performance on Tuesday night, 14th October crushing Benin Republic 4–0 in their final Group C qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. The emphatic win keeps Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive as they advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Osimhen Steals the Show

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was the star of the night, netting a brilliant hat-trick that left the Beninese defense in disarray. Osimhen opened scoring in the 3rd minute with a composed finish from a Samuel Chukwueze assist. He doubled the lead in the 37th minute with a powerful header before completing his hat-trick early in the second half, tapping in a rebound from a Moses Simon free kick that struck the crossbar.

Frank Onyeka sealed the win in added time, firing home a low cross from Moses Simon to make it 4–0 and send the home crowd into wild celebration.

Total Dominance

From start to finish, Nigeria controlled possession and dictated the pace of the game. The midfield pairing of Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi kept the tempo high, while Chukwueze and Simon stretched Benin’s defense with pace and precision. The Super Eagles’ backline remained solid, denying Benin any clear scoring chances and securing a clean sheet in one of their most convincing displays in recent years.

Group Implications

Before kickoff, Benin topped Group C and were poised to qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup. However, Nigeria’s dominant performance completely shifted the standings. Both teams finished level on 17 points, but Nigeria’s superior goal difference saw them leapfrog Benin.

Meanwhile, South Africa secured the top spot in the group with 18 points after a 3–0 victory over Rwanda, clinching direct qualification. Nigeria, finishing second, will now proceed to the inter-confederation play-offs, where they will battle for a place at the World Cup.

Players’ Reactions

Victor Osimhen praised the team’s spirit and determination after the game, saying:

“We knew it was do-or-die. Everyone gave their all. The fans believed in us, and we had to deliver.”

Frank Onyeka, whose late goal capped the rout, added:

“It feels good to score, but what matters most is the team effort. This was a collective victory.”

Benin’s coach, Eric Chelle, admitted disappointment but commended his players’ efforts:

“Nigeria were better tonight. We gave our best, but small mistakes cost us big.”

What Lies Ahead

Nigeria’s emphatic win restores confidence among fans who had begun to doubt the team’s World Cup qualification chances. The Super Eagles now await confirmation from CAF on their play-off fixtures, expected to be announced later this month.

With Victor Osimhen in blistering form and team spirit high, Nigeria’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains very much alive.