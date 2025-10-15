Seismic Shift: Enugu Governor Peter Mbah, Cabinet Dump PDP for APC in Historic Realignment

In what observers are calling a historic political shift, Enugu State Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his deputy Ifeanyi Ossai, and nearly the entire political establishment of the state have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The move effectively ends PDP’s control in the South-East, as Enugu had been its last stronghold in the region. With this defection, the APC consolidates its position as the dominant national party, signaling a major realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Mbah made the announcement in a statewide broadcast, explaining that the decision came after “long reflection” and was made collectively by his political team. The defection, he said, includes his cabinet members, National Assembly representatives, state executive council, local government chairmen, councillors, and party executives.

“Leadership sometimes requires difficult, even painful decisions,” Mbah stated. “Our vision for Enugu now finds stronger reinforcement at the federal level under the APC.”

While expressing gratitude to the PDP for providing the platform that brought him to power in 2023, Mbah emphasized that the move was about aligning with a national vision of growth and unity.

At a grand reception in Enugu, Vice President Kashim Shettima hailed the defection as “an extraordinary endorsement of the APC’s inclusive leadership”, commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s openness and ability to build alliances across party lines.

“This is not a coincidence,” Shettima remarked. “It reflects a growing realization that Nigeria’s progress demands collaboration, not division.”

APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, officially welcomed the Enugu delegation, declaring that Governor Mbah and his team now belong to “the soul and family of the progressives.”

The event drew several APC stalwarts, including former governors, party executives, and national leaders, who described the mass defection as a landmark moment for both Enugu and the entire South-East.

Political analysts say the move represents a seismic shift in regional power dynamics, marking the collapse of PDP’s two-decade dominance in the South-East. The APC, they note, now has a critical foothold in a region that has historically leaned toward opposition parties.

For the APC, gaining control of Enugu—along with its full administrative structure—provides a strategic launchpad for deeper political engagement across the region.

Meanwhile, the PDP faces the challenge of rebuilding its presence in a region where it once held near-total control. Many analysts predict that the Enugu defection may trigger further political realignments as other party loyalists reassess their positions ahead of 2027.