U.S. Army War College Inducts Late Gen. Lagbaja into International Hall of Fame

U.S. Army War College Inducts Late Gen. Lagbaja into International Hall of Fame

The United States Army War College has posthumously inducted Nigeria’s late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja into its prestigious International Hall of Fame (IHOF) — making him the first Nigerian Army officer ever to receive the honour.

The induction took place during the AUSA 2025 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., recognizing Lagbaja’s outstanding leadership and contributions to global peace and military professionalism.

His widow, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja, and senior Nigerian military officials accepted the award on his behalf.
The U.S. Army War College Commandant, Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, praised Lagbaja’s “vision, excellence, and enduring legacy.”

Lt. Gen. Lagbaja served as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Staff until his passing in November 2024.

This posthumous recognition cements his place among the world’s most respected military leaders.

News Notes

