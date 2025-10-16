Momodu warns opposition to unite or lose 2027 race

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Ovation magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, has called on opposition parties in Nigeria to unite and strategically deploy what he termed the “ethnic and religious cards” if they hope to mount a credible challenge against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Momodu made the remarks in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, while reacting to the wave of defections currently shaking the PDP. The defections include those of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, both of whom recently joined or aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

2027: THE GAME AHEAD…

It is very tempting for any watcher, and analysts, of Nigerian politics, to assume, and conclude, and make a fiat prediction, that the game is over for the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 Presidential election… In reality, Nigeria has… — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) October 15, 2025

According to the veteran journalist, the APC has successfully consolidated its control over both the executive and legislative branches of government, effectively reducing Nigeria to a de facto one-party state.

“Nigeria has comfortably, voluntarily, and predictably, cruised, senselessly, into a one-party state… Both the executive and the legislative arms finally crossed the Rubicon yesterday under the grip of the ruling party, APC,” Momodu wrote.

Despite what he described as the “bleak outlook” for opposition forces, Momodu maintained that hope is not lost if opposition leaders can urgently form a united front and adopt a strategic regional approach ahead of 2027.

“The opposition has only one option left in order to be competitive since Tinubu has already locked down the South of Nigeria, seemingly, opposition must work speedily to lock down the North. With commonsense, this is feasible, even if difficult,” he stated.

Momodu dismissed the chances of any Southern politician, including former President Goodluck Jonathan or Labour Party’s Peter Obi, defeating Tinubu in a head-to-head race, should they choose to run independently.

“I do not see any Southern candidate giving Tinubu any tough challenge. Not former President Jonathan. Not former Governor Peter Obi. If they run, looking more like independent candidates, they will fail spectacularly,” he said.

He therefore urged opposition leaders to emulate the coalition strategy that birthed the APC in 2015, stressing that unity and political pragmatism are crucial to reclaiming power.

“If opposition is serious and determined to do whatever it takes, it must first unite and decide to play the ethnic and religious cards too. Opposition must pick a formidable Northern Muslim candidate with a very popular Southern Christian running mate against Tinubu’s likely Muslim/Muslim ticket,” Momodu advised.

Momodu’s remarks have ignited debate within political circles, with analysts describing them as both a realistic assessment of Nigeria’s political landscape and a controversial endorsement of identity-based politics — a reflection of the country’s deep-seated regional and religious divides.