Ayra Starr and Rema tease new single “Who’s Dat Girl” with bold visuals

Afrobeats superstars Ayra Starr and Rema have sent fans into a frenzy after unveiling a captivating teaser image for their upcoming collaboration, “Who’s Dat Girl.”

The viral post, shared on Instagram, features both artists standing side by side, lifting their shirts to reveal each other’s faces printed across the fabric. This visually stunning concept blurs the lines between identity and artistry. The creative imagery has quickly sparked widespread discussion and admiration online.

Ayra captioned the post: “Who’s Dat Girl ft. @heisrema out Friday 1am WAT .”

Within hours, the photo dominated social media timelines, with fans praising its originality and calling the pair’s synergy “electric.” Many have already dubbed the forthcoming track “the collaboration of the year,” while others speculated about its deeper artistic message.

This release marks a highly anticipated reunion between two of Mavin Records’ biggest global exports. With both stars riding high on recent international success, industry analysts predict “Who’s Dat Girl” could become a chart-topping anthem as 2025 draws to a close, further solidifying Afrobeats’ dominance on the world stage.