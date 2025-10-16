Ayra Starr and Rema tease new single “Who’s Dat Girl” with bold visuals

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ayra Starr and Rema tease new single “Who’s Dat Girl” with bold visuals

Afrobeats superstars Ayra Starr and Rema have sent fans into a frenzy after unveiling a captivating teaser image for their upcoming collaboration, “Who’s Dat Girl.”

The viral post, shared on Instagram, features both artists standing side by side, lifting their shirts to reveal each other’s faces printed across the fabric. This visually stunning concept blurs the lines between identity and artistry. The creative imagery has quickly sparked widespread discussion and admiration online.

- Advertisement -

Ayra captioned the post: “Who’s Dat Girl ft. @heisrema out Friday 1am WAT .”

Within hours, the photo dominated social media timelines, with fans praising its originality and calling the pair’s synergy “electric.” Many have already dubbed the forthcoming track “the collaboration of the year,” while others speculated about its deeper artistic message.

This release marks a highly anticipated reunion between two of Mavin Records’ biggest global exports. With both stars riding high on recent international success, industry analysts predict “Who’s Dat Girl” could become a chart-topping anthem as 2025 draws to a close, further solidifying Afrobeats’ dominance on the world stage.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Momodu warns opposition to unite or lose 2027 race Momodu warns opposition to unite or lose 2027 race
Next Article U.S. introduces $1,000 fee for immigration parole approvals U.S. introduces $1,000 fee for immigration parole approvals
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!