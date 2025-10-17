Madagascar’s coup leader Randrianirina sworn in as president

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, the military officer who led a recent coup in Madagascar, was officially sworn in as president on Friday, October 17, 2025, to jubilant cheers, blaring trumpets, and raised swords. His inauguration came just days after he seized power following youth-led demonstrations that forced former President Andry Rajoelina from office.

Rajoelina, who fled the country over the weekend, was impeached by lawmakers shortly afterward. From exile, he has condemned the takeover and refused to step down, even as the nation’s High Constitutional Court swiftly ratified the army’s actions and much of the security apparatus defected to Randrianirina’s side.

The African Union and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres have both condemned the coup, which followed weeks of “Gen Z” protests sparked by chronic electricity blackouts and severe water shortages that crippled the daily lives of citizens.

Military-Led Committee to Rule for Up to Two Years

During his swearing-in ceremony at the High Constitutional Court — a colonial-era red-brick building adorned with arched windows and stone balustrades — Randrianirina pledged to uphold the responsibilities of his new office.

“I will fully, completely, and justly fulfil the high responsibilities of my position as President of the Republic of Madagascar,” he declared. “I swear that I will exercise the power entrusted to me and dedicate all my strength to defending and strengthening national unity and human rights.”

His speech was followed by a ceremonial display from military officers, who raised their swords and blew trumpets in honor of the transition of power.

While many young protesters celebrated the removal of Rajoelina—who himself first came to power through a 2009 coup—some expressed reservations about the army’s rapid assumption of control.

“Not yet,” said 18-year-old student Mioty Andrianambinintsoa, standing outside the court as officials draped in Madagascar’s red, green, and white national colors departed in jeeps. “This is a stage. Our aims haven’t been achieved.” Fellow protester Francko Ramananvarivo, 23, added: “Our objective is to be led by a government that is close to the people. We are not there yet.”

Randrianirina announced that a military-led committee will govern for up to two years in conjunction with a transitional civilian government, after which new national elections will be organized.

Elite Military Background

Randrianirina, a commander in the elite CAPSAT army unit, has long been a significant figure within Madagascar’s armed forces. CAPSAT was instrumental in the 2009 coup that first brought Rajoelina to power, though Randrianirina did not participate directly at the time.

During the recent unrest, he broke ranks with Rajoelina, calling on soldiers to refrain from using force against demonstrators and offering protection to the protesters.

Deep-Rooted Economic Challenges

At the heart of Madagascar’s recurring political instability lies a combination of a youthful population—with an average age under 20—and widespread poverty, which affects roughly three-quarters of its 30 million citizens.

Despite being rich in natural resources such as vanilla, nickel, sapphires, and ilmenite, the country’s economic situation remains dire. The average monthly income hovers around $600, and the price of staple goods like rice has soared in recent months.

According to the World Bank, Madagascar’s GDP per capita fell by nearly half between 1960 and 2020, making it one of the few nations globally to become poorer over that period.