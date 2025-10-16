U.S. introduces $1,000 fee for immigration parole approvals

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the introduction of a new Immigration Parole Fee of $1,000, applicable to certain individuals granted parole into the United States. The measure, established under the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill, will take effect in the 2025 fiscal year, with future adjustments tied to inflation.

What Is the Immigration Parole Fee?

Under the new rule, most individuals entering or re-entering the U.S. through parole will be required to pay the fee. Parole allows noncitizens to temporarily enter or remain in the country for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit, even without a visa.

In practical terms, anyone approved by USCIS to enter the U.S. under parole, extend their stay, or renew a parole period must pay the $1,000 fee before the decision is finalized.

Who Must Pay

The fee applies to individuals physically present in the U.S. who are granted parole or re-parole on or after October 16, 2025.

However, USCIS noted that certain exceptions and exemptions will be outlined in a forthcoming Federal Register notice by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The document will specify categories of individuals who may be exempted and the criteria for such exemptions.

When and How to Pay

Applicants should not pay the fee when submitting Form I-131 (Application for Travel Document). Instead, USCIS will first review the request. If approved under the new rule, the applicant will receive an official payment notice with detailed instructions and a payment deadline.

The $1,000 fee must be paid before USCIS finalizes parole approval. Failure to pay within the specified period will result in denial of parole.

Depending on the individual’s case, payment collection may be handled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the time of entry.

Consequences for Non-Payment

According to USCIS, failure to pay the fee will automatically halt parole approval. The agency emphasized that payment is a mandatory step before any parole is granted.

Why It Matters

The new parole fee represents a significant policy shift aimed at strengthening the U.S. immigration funding structure. While $1,000 may appear moderate compared to other immigration costs, it could pose challenges for humanitarian applicants or refugees seeking emergency entry or temporary protection.

This fee forms part of a broader framework of budgetary and immigration reforms introduced through the H.R. 1 legislation, designed to enhance fiscal accountability and streamline immigration processes.

Key Takeaway

Starting October 16, 2025, anyone granted parole or re-parole must pay a $1,000 Immigration Parole Fee, unless officially exempt. Applicants should wait for USCIS payment instructions before making any payments.

USCIS advises travellers and applicants to consult the forthcoming DHS Federal Register notice for full details on payment procedures, exemption categories, and compliance timelines.