Cameroon declares Paul Biya provisional winner

Eight days after Cameroonians cast their votes, the National Vote Counting Commission has released provisional results indicating a victory for incumbent President Paul Biya.

According to the Commission, Biya secured over 53% of the votes, placing him ahead of his main challenger, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who reportedly garnered 35%.

However, the announcement has deepened political tensions, as opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma continues to dispute the figures. For the past week, he has maintained that he, not Biya, won the election.

“I want to say this with gravity and simplicity: the people have made their choice. And that choice must be respected,”

Tchiroma declared in a statement issued just two days after the election.

On Sunday night, Tchiroma released his own tally, claiming that his data showed him leading with about 60% of the votes. He dismissed the official numbers as “inaccurate” and called for greater transparency in the vote-counting process.

The conflicting claims have triggered nationwide unrest. Protests have erupted in several parts of Cameroon, with demonstrators accusing authorities of electoral fraud. In major cities, the demonstrations escalated into clashes with security forces, further heightening public anxiety.

The Constitutional Council is expected to announce the final official results by October 26. If confirmed, the outcome would extend Paul Biya’s rule to more than 42 years, solidifying his position as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

At 92 years old, Biya’s potential re-election underscores both his enduring political influence and the deep divisions within Cameroon’s political landscape.