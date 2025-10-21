Uganda confirms final election date

Uganda’s Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, that the country’s general elections will be held on 15 January, setting the stage for another highly anticipated political contest.

President Yoweri Museveni, aged 81, will once again seek re-election, extending his near four-decade grip on power. In office since 1986, Museveni is now Africa’s fourth-longest-serving leader. His administration has twice amended the constitution, first to remove term limits and later to lift the presidential age cap, allowing him to remain eligible for office.

A former rebel leader, Museveni has been credited with stabilizing Uganda, boosting the economy, and implementing strong measures in the fight against HIV/AIDS. However, his critics accuse his government of stifling dissent, curbing press freedom, and engaging in corruption.

His main challenger is expected to be Bobi Wine, the pop star turned opposition leader whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi. Wine has used his celebrity status to build a strong following among Uganda’s youth, who make up a majority of the population.

Wine previously ran against Museveni in the 2021 elections, alleging widespread ballot stuffing, intimidation, bribery, and vote rigging, claims strongly denied by Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

In addition to choosing the next president, Ugandans will also vote for members of parliament. Six other candidates from smaller parties have joined the presidential race, signaling another competitive, if tense, electoral season in the East African nation.