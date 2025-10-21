Ogbonnia’s outstanding achievements

Ogbonnia's outstanding achievements


Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Otuu Obinna  Ogbonnia (MCPN, LMNCS, MITSSP, MTRCN, MIEEE) from Afikpo, Ebonyi State of Nigeria, has won the prestigious Best Tech Research Award, presented by the Association for Computing Machinery in Japan, becoming the first African to do so.

He competed against 5,020 contestants worldwide and won.

Otuu Ogbonnia has recently completed his second PhD in Computer Science at Swansea University, UK focusing on Human-Computer Interaction (HCI).

