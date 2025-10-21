Aloy Ejimakor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Counsel, Confirms Detention After “Free Kanu” Protest in Abuja

The legal counsel to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, his brother Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and ten others have been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre following their arrest during the “Free Nnamdi Kanu” protest held in Abuja on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Ejimakor confirmed the development in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, October 21, saying he and the others were taken before a Magistrate’s Court in Kuje, which ordered their detention until Friday.

“I am safe and sound but still under custody at Kuje prison. The Magistrate refused to listen to our submissions. He insisted on remanding us till Friday and got his way,” Ejimakor wrote. “Keep in mind that they bypassed several magistrate courts in town and headed to this one in Kuje.”

According to court documents shared by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, former Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Nigeria (HRCN), the police charged the group with inciting disturbance and breach of public peace in disobedience to a court order.

The charge sheet alleges that the suspects blocked traffic, restricted movement, and chanted war songs while demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Human rights observers have described the case as a test of Nigeria’s commitment to freedom of expression and peaceful protest, as tensions continue to mount over Kanu’s prolonged detention despite multiple court rulings granting him bail.