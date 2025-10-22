46 dead in Uganda highway bus collision

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
46 dead in Uganda highway bus collision

At least 46 people were killed early Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash along a major highway in western Uganda, police said, marking one of the country’s deadliest road accidents in recent years.

Police initially reported 63 fatalities in a statement issued to the media but later revised the figure to 46, clarifying that several people initially presumed dead were later found alive.

- Advertisement -

“At the time of the crash, several victims were found unconscious, and some may have been mistakenly included in the initial fatality count,” the police statement explained.

The collision, which occurred just after midnight on the highway to Gulu, involved two buses and two other vehicles near Kiryandongo, a town located between Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and the country’s northern region.

According to police, the accident happened when two buses traveling in opposite directions attempted to overtake other vehicles simultaneously, leading to a head-on collision.

“In the process, both buses met head-on during the overtaking maneuvers,” police said in the statement.

Several passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Authorities have since deployed rescue teams and forensic experts to identify victims and assist survivors.

Road accidents remain frequent and deadly in Uganda and across much of East Africa, where highways are often narrow and poorly lit. Police regularly cite reckless driving, speeding, and dangerous overtaking as leading causes of such tragedies.

In a similar incident in August, a bus carrying mourners from a funeral in southwestern Kenya overturned and fell into a ditch, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others.

Authorities in Uganda have renewed calls for stricter traffic enforcement, driver education, and improved road safety infrastructure to prevent further loss of lives on the nation’s highways.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article IPOB Leader Kanu to Open Defence October 24, Names Top Officials as Witnesses IPOB Leader Kanu to Open Defence October 24, Names Top Officials as Witnesses
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!