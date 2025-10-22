IPOB Leader Kanu to Open Defence October 24, Names Top Officials as Witnesses

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has informed the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he is ready to open his defence in the long-running case against him.

In a motion filed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Kanu confirmed his readiness to proceed in line with the court’s directive that his trial formally begin on October 24, 2025. The filing follows a medical assessment by court-appointed experts, who certified him fit to stand trial.

Kanu, who personally signed the motion, said he intends to call 23 witnesses—classified as “ordinary but material witnesses” and “vital and compellable witnesses” to be summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act (2011).

He also pledged to testify on his own behalf, offering a sworn statement to counter the charges and to explain the political context surrounding his speeches and actions.

Citing the volume of evidence and number of witnesses, Kanu requested a 90-day period to complete his defence.

Among his proposed compellable witnesses are several high-profile Nigerian officials and former public figures, including:

Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) – former Minister of Defence

Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) – former Chief of Army Staff

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Minister of Works Dave Umahi

Former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami (SAN)

Former NIA DG Ahmed Rufai Abubakar

DSS DG Yusuf Magaji Bichi

Kanu assured the court of a transparent process, promising that his legal team would ensure “justice is not only done but manifestly seen to have been done.”

The move comes days after a Magistrate’s Court in Abuja ordered the remand of Kanu’s special counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, his brother Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and 11 others who participated in a recent protest demanding Kanu’s release.

They face charges of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, and disobedience to lawful order, offences alleged to contravene Sections 152, 114, and 113 of the Penal Code Law. The defendants are scheduled for arraignment on October 24, 2025—the same day Kanu’s trial is to resume.