Nnamdi Kanu lists former AGF Malami, others as witnesses in terrorism trial

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has named former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, among his witnesses in his ongoing alleged terrorism trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a new motion personally signed by him and filed before Justice James Omotosho, Kanu stated that he is prepared to commence his defence as directed by the court.

According to the motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 and dated October 20, Kanu requested the court’s approval to call 23 witnesses, categorized into two groups, “ordinary but material witnesses” and “vital and compellable witnesses.” The IPOB leader indicated that the latter would be summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.

He also asked the court to grant him a 90-day timeframe to complete his defence, citing the number of witnesses he intends to call. Kanu further stated that he would personally “testify on his own behalf, providing a sworn account of the facts, denying the allegations, and explaining the political context of his statements and actions.”

Among the prominent individuals Kanu listed as “compellable witnesses” are:

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory;

Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), former Minister of Defence;

Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff;

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State;

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State;

Dave Umahi, Minister of Works; and

Okezie Ikpeazu, former Governor of Abia State.

Others include Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Yusuf Bichi, former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); and several unnamed witnesses.

Kanu pledged to “provide the sworn statements of all voluntary witnesses to this honourable court, and to notify the prosecution within a reasonable time.” He further assured that “no precious time of the honourable court would be delayed” and emphasized that “it would interest the honourable court and the general public that justice is not only done but manifestly seen to have been done.”

This latest filing follows Kanu’s motion of preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to continue his trial. The objection was filed shortly after a panel of medical experts, appointed by the court, declared him fit to stand trial.

In a related development, a magistrate court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the remand of Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, and 12 others arrested during a protest led by Omoyele Sowore against Kanu’s continued detention.

The 13 defendants were charged with criminal conspiracy, disobedience of a lawful order, inciting disturbance, and public disorder, offences contrary to Sections 152, 114, and 113 of the Penal Code Law.

Those remanded include Emmanuel Kanu (Kanu’s brother), Joshua Emmanuel, Wilson Anyalewechi, Okere Nnamdi, Clinton Chimeneze, Gabriel Joshua, Isiaka Husseini, Onyekachi Ferdinand, Amadi Prince, Edison Ojisom, Godwill Obioma, and Chima Onuchukwu.

The magistrate ordered that all 13 defendants be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending their arraignment scheduled for October 24.