Nigeria: DSS warns of possible ISWAP attacks in Ondo, Kogi States

A confidential memo from the Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarms over an alleged plot by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to carry out coordinated attacks in parts of Ondo and Kogi States.

According to the intelligence report, addressed to the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, ISWAP operatives are said to be planning assaults on several communities, including Eriti-Akoko and Oyin-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area, as well as Owo town in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The DSS memo, dated October 20, 2025, and signed by Hi Kana on behalf of the State Director of Security, revealed that surveillance activities had already begun on “soft targets” in the affected areas. The document reportedly directed security formations to enhance vigilance, strengthen intelligence gathering, and take preventive measures to avert any potential attacks.

The memo further advised increased inter-agency coordination and information sharing to ensure rapid response and minimize any risk of security breaches.

Reacting to the leaked memo, the Ondo State Government confirmed awareness of the report but clarified that it was part of routine intelligence exchanges between security agencies aimed at maintaining peace and security.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Idowu Ajanaku, described the leaked document as a “regular security advisory” rather than evidence of an imminent threat.

“The leaked memo is part of routine intelligence reports shared among security agencies. Such reports help to identify and prevent potential threats before they occur. Residents are therefore urged to remain calm and vigilant,” the statement said.

Ajanaku noted that the administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is working closely with the military, police, DSS, Amotekun Corps, and other security formations to enhance surveillance, particularly around border communities vulnerable to infiltration.

He added that the government has adopted proactive measures to protect lives and property, reaffirming Ondo’s status as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

“Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of residents. All relevant security agencies are on red alert, and the situation is under close watch,” the statement added.

The government urged citizens to avoid panic or taking the law into their own hands, encouraging them instead to report suspicious persons or activities to nearby security offices.

Ajanaku emphasized that community cooperation remains vital in defeating criminal networks and sustaining peace across Ondo State.