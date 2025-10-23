Cameroon cuts internet amid post-election unrest

Internet connectivity across Cameroon has been severely disrupted as protests intensify following alleged irregularities in the country’s recent presidential election, internet observatory NetBlocks confirmed on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

“We can confirm a significant, ongoing disruption to internet connectivity in Cameroon, which may limit coverage of events on the ground,” NetBlocks said in an email to Reuters.

The disruption follows Wednesday’s decision by Cameroon’s Constitutional Council to dismiss all petitions challenging the October 12 presidential election, paving the way for the official declaration of results.

President Paul Biya, 92, the world’s oldest serving head of state, is widely expected to extend his 43-year rule, despite mounting opposition and growing calls for political change.

Tensions escalated after partial results published by local media suggested Biya was leading comfortably. The announcement sparked demonstrations in several cities, with violent clashes reported between security forces and opposition supporters in the northern towns of Maroua and Garoua.

Observers have raised concerns that the internet blackout may further restrict transparency and hinder the flow of information as unrest spreads across the country.