Court delays Kanu’s trial over withheld case file

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the terrorism trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to October 27, following his complaint that his former legal team refused to release his case file.

When the matter came up before Justice James Omotosho, lead government counsel Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) announced readiness to proceed, but no lawyer appeared for the defendant.

Kanu, who was scheduled to open his defence, entered the dock carrying documents and informed the court that he would represent himself. However, he explained that his dismissed legal team, led by former Attorney-General of the Federation Kanu Agabi (SAN), had not handed over his case materials, leaving him unprepared.

He requested an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and disclosed his intention to call 23 witnesses, including some from outside the country. Kanu also sought a court order directing the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant access to his foreign witnesses and allow his new lawyers to visit him on non-working days. Justice Omotosho granted the visitation request.

In response, Awomolo (SAN) opposed the adjournment, describing Kanu’s claims as “strange,” and argued that the defendant had previously spent long hours consulting with his former lawyers. He urged the court to enforce its earlier directive that Kanu must open and close his defence within six days.

Justice Omotosho acknowledged that Kanu’s allegation against his former counsel was unusual but ruled that the adjournment was necessary in the interest of fairness. He, however, cautioned against any further delay, emphasizing that “other pending cases have suffered due to the extended timeline of this trial.”

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to October 27 for Kanu to begin his defence.