Ghana unveils 30-year infrastructure transformation plan

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, launched an ambitious 30-year Ghana Infrastructure Plan (GIP) aimed at driving sustained infrastructure growth and long-term economic transformation.

Developed by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), the plan serves as a coordinated blueprint to guide the nation’s infrastructure development and funding strategy. It focuses on nine key pillars, including energy, water, transport, housing, and human settlements, to ensure a more efficient and equitable national development process.

Speaking at the launch, President Mahama emphasized that strengthening the country’s infrastructure network is critical to unlocking investment opportunities, creating jobs, and ensuring balanced development across all 16 regions.

“The Ghana infrastructure plan makes a strategic reset. This new approach aligns our infrastructure development with our government’s Big Push agenda, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,”

the president said.

Mahama noted that previous infrastructure efforts were often fragmented, politicized, and inefficient, hindering national progress. The new framework, he said, introduces a disciplined and inclusive approach designed to foster nationwide growth and innovation.

Among the major projects envisioned under the plan is the creation of a new green digital city — a futuristic hub that integrates sustainable urban design, renewable energy, and digital technology to attract global investors and skilled professionals.

The long-term strategy also prioritizes expanding water infrastructure in the Northern Region to guarantee equitable access to clean water, as well as enhancing strategic road and transport corridors to improve connectivity, boost trade, and reduce urban congestion.

President Mahama expressed confidence that the 30-year plan would position Ghana as a model of sustainable infrastructure-led growth in Africa.