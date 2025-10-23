Sowore arrested at Abuja court after showing support for Nnamdi Kanu

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested on Thursday, October 23, 2025, by armed police officers at the Federal High Court in Abuja, shortly after he appeared in court to show support for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore, who has been a vocal advocate for Kanu’s release, was reportedly accosted by security operatives and taken to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command headquarters despite protests from his supporters.

Confirming the development, Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, told Channels Television that the activist was in police custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Reacting to the arrest, human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong condemned the action, describing it as unjustified and damaging to the image of Nigeria’s judicial system.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Effiong wrote:

“The arrest of Omoyele Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja moments ago is preposterous. The police and the Tinubu regime are making a mockery of our judicial system. He should be freed immediately. Stop the shenanigans.”

Sowore’s detention follows a protest he led on October 20 in Abuja, part of the ongoing #FreeNnamdiKanu demonstrations that have gained momentum across the country. During that protest, Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, his brother Emmanuel Kanu, and ten other supporters were reportedly arrested and remanded in Kuje Prison.

Meanwhile, during Thursday’s court session, Nnamdi Kanu represented himself after his legal team formally withdrew from the case. The presiding judge adjourned the trial to Friday, allowing Kanu to open his defence.