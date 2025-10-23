PDP Chieftain: Tinubu must address allegations against Tunji-Ojo

Barrister Taofik Gani, a senior figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to uphold transparency and fairness in his administration by instructing the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to publicly address allegations concerning his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) record and previous corruption claims.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Gani, a former spokesperson for the PDP in Lagos State, cautioned that growing perceptions of nepotism and selective enforcement of justice could erode public confidence in the government’s anti-corruption initiatives.

He noted that Tunji-Ojo faces multiple petitions, including allegations that he failed to complete his mandatory NYSC service year yet presented a discharge certificate during his ministerial screening. Additionally, the minister has been linked to the ₦438.1 million consultancy contract scandal that led to the suspension and eventual removal of Dr. Betta Edu, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Gani emphasized that the public perceives President Tinubu as protecting ministers from the South-West, urging the president to demonstrate impartiality by demanding accountability from all cabinet members.

“If President Tinubu and his party, the APC, are sincere about fighting corruption, the minister should be directed to clear himself or resign honorably, like Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, who resigned following allegations of certificate forgery,” Gani stated.

He warned that Tunji-Ojo’s continued presence in the Federal Executive Council could damage both the administration’s image and Nigeria’s international reputation.

Gani also raised concerns about the adequacy of due diligence by security agencies and presidential officials before ministerial appointments. “The people in the presidency are perhaps the worst enemies of the president. If care is not taken, they will continue to embarrass him just like they did in the latest list of convicted persons granted presidential pardon,” he added.