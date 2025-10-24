Ghana: Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings dies at 76

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghana: Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings dies at 76

The government has announced with deep sorrow the passing of former First Lady and founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

According to an official statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson to the President, Mrs. Rawlings passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness.

- Advertisement -

“The government extends its deepest condolences to the immediate family of Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings,” the statement read in part.

Mrs. Rawlings, a prominent figure in Ghana’s political and social landscape, was widely respected for her advocacy on women’s empowerment and her contributions to national development.

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Court delays Kanu’s trial over withheld case file Court delays Kanu’s trial over withheld case file
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!