Ghana: Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings dies at 76

The government has announced with deep sorrow the passing of former First Lady and founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

According to an official statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson to the President, Mrs. Rawlings passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness.

“The government extends its deepest condolences to the immediate family of Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings,” the statement read in part.

Mrs. Rawlings, a prominent figure in Ghana’s political and social landscape, was widely respected for her advocacy on women’s empowerment and her contributions to national development.