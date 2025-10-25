Chinua Achebe: A literary diaspora toasts one of its own. By Somini Sengupta

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., November 4:

Considering the stature of the two literary lions sitting onstage for a historic dialogue, the question seemed so pedestrian that the host and interrogator was apologetic. If you were stuck on a desert island,” Leon Botstein, president of Bard College, asked his guests, Chinua Achebe and Toni Morrison, “what book would you take with you?”

He got a look of disbelief from Ms. Morrison, winner of the 1993 Nobel Prize in literature.

Then came this response from Mr. Achebe: “Beloved,” he said. He was referring to Ms. Morrison’s novel about a mother who kills her child to save her from slavery. And no, he told the audience, which was murmuring its collective approval, he was not saying so to be “precious.”

“I think she’s the only one who is probing the African conundrum: the question of what happened to us in the continent and in the diaspora,” said Mr. Achebe, the Nigerian author widely regarded as the patriarch of the African novel. “How could it happen? We have not dealt with that question on the continent. I think Toni Morrison has the courage to deal with it.”

He singled out “Beloved,” he said, because in the abominations of that story ó the abomination of slavery and the abomination ofa mother murdering her child ó lay the most haunting question facing the Black world. “This daughter you kill will come back, and when she comes back, it’s not going to be pleasant,” Mr. Achebe said in his slow, considered voice. “A similar question will come up onthe continent: `Is it true that you sold your own brother?’ ”

Ms. Morrison, clutching a handkerchief in her right hand, was absolutely still. No matter what the explanations of European conquest and greed, Mr. Achebe went on, the question still gnaws. “It’s a frightening conundrum we have to deal with, we Black people,” he added.

Those hushing words came at the end of a conference in celebration of Mr. Achebe’s 70th birthday at Bard, where he has taught for a decade.

For two days, wearing the traditional Nigerian red cap reserved for important men, Mr. Achebe sat in the front row with his wife, Christie, listening to the paeans onstage. The president of Nigeria, Olesegun Obasanjo, sent a cabinet minister to deliver a birthday salute. Jimmy Carter sent a letter. Nelson Mandela sent birthday greetings in which he recalled the books he had read while imprisoned in South Africa. “There was a writer named Chinua Achebe,” Mr. Mandela wrote, “in whose company the prison walls fell down.”

The birthday party brought some of the most influential black writers and scholars to Bard, a campus of 1,200 students snuggled in the Catskill Mountains, where only 4 percent of the students are black. Men in traditional West African brocade suits walked around the campus, crunching red and yellow leaves underfoot. As if to accommodate all the Southern Hemisphere natives who had arrived for the weekend, temperatures were unseasonably warm.

Among the participants were many who might have been wearing the literary equivalent of Mr. Achebe’s traditional red cap. Wole Soyinka, another Nobel laureate who, like Mr. Achebe, has been an outspoken critic of dictators in their native Nigeria, described him as a writer of courage and commitment. John Edgar Wideman credited “Things Fall Apart,” Mr. Achebe’s groundbreaking 1958 book about a Nigerian (Igbo) village before colonialism, with teaching him about the power of gesture ó “primal language,” as he called it in the telling of a story.

The Kenyan playwright and novelist Ngugi wa Thiong’o brought his grandchildren, who at one point climbed onstage to give Mr. Achebe a birthday card. The Princeton historian Nell Irvin Painter sat in the audience knitting.

Ms. Morrison spoke of how Mr. Achebe’s writing had not only induced her love affair with African literature more than 30 years ago but also helped her think about her own tussle with English, a language, she said, at once rich and deeply racist. What she gleaned from Mr. Achebe’s work, she said, was not simply to write against the “white gaze,” but outside it, so as to “postulate its irrelevance.”

She described her debt to Mr. Achebe as one that was “very large, had no repayment schedule, and was interest-free.”

So on this afternoon, it was Mr. Achebe’s turn to flip the script. To be sure, he was grateful for the praise, he said privately, but he found it all a little odd, too.

“It’s a funny feeling,” said the author, who has written five novels, five books of nonfiction, and numerous short stories, children’s books, and poems.

“I am pleased. But it’s not intended to be that way ó to be sitting in the front row and everyone’s singing your praises, óunless you’re a third-world dictator.”

But as improbable as the site seemed to some (“Dutchess County is one of those places you avoid instinctually,” Mr. Soyinka said), they praised, and he listened.

For Mr. Botstein, the birthday, which Mr. Achebe’s family was planning as a private event, offered an opportunity to celebrate the writer’s presence on campus. “It’s a celebration of the power of literature, the power of the imagination, and the power of the significance of Africa,” Mr. Botstein said later.

The intellectual wrestling matches that once divided many of these African writers and thinkers, over whether to write in a colonial or native language, for instance, or whether a writer was political enough, ó were noticeably absent. After all, it was a birthday party.

So Mr. Ngugi, who once famously fought Mr. Achebe over his choice of English as the language of his novels, mentioned none of that. There were not even any verbal fisticuffs between Mr. Soyinka and the historian Ali A. Mazrui, whose decade-long argument intensified recently over a documentary that Mr. Soyinka’s friend Henry LouisGates Jr. made of his trip to Africa. “Wole Soyinka and I will be on our best behavior for his birthday party,” Mr. Mazrui declared.

But a few of the new questions swirling around African letters bubbled up. Mr. Mazrui catalogued some of these in discussing his effort to compile the 100 best books of 20th-century literature: Is a writer African because of citizenship or the content of the work? Does African literature include works by writers in the African diaspora? Does Toni Morrison or Alex Haley count?

Perhaps the most salient fact about African letters today didn’t have to be articulated. That Mr. Achebe’s birthday was being celebrated here, on the banks of the Hudson rather than along theNiger itself, spoke volumes. From Mr. Soyinka, who now teaches atEmory University in Atlanta, to Mr. Ngugi, a professor at New York University, many of the writers gathered here had been forced to leave their countries. They were all exiles, what Mr. Achebe’s the Romanian writer Norman Manea, called “displaced dreamers and messengers.”

For her part, Ms. Morrison declined to name the one book she would take if she were exiled to a desert island. Instead, she said, she would want reams of paper and some pencils. “I’d like to write the book I’d like to read,” she offered.

“I would write between the lines,” Mr. Achebe softly responded.