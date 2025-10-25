USAfrica to celebrate 50 years of ‘THINGS FALL APART’ with international tribute to Chinua Achebe at 15th anniversary of USAfrica in Houston

Originally posted 08-08-08



Prof. Chinua Achebe says highlife legend”Osadebe was a priest”

Prof. Chinua Achebe, novelist, poet, essayist, and critic, the author of the most widely-read book in modern African literature,Things Fall Apart, has described the departed highlife music legend Chief Osita Osadebe as “an artist who played music with a message and mission.”

Osadebe (in picture, right) lived as one of Africa’s longest and most durable great talents. He played, sang and released melodious songs since 1956 until 2005.

Osadebe who hailed from Umuekeke in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, was born in 1936. His family announced that he passed on Friday, May 11, 2007 and the burial is set for this week.

Achebe, author of several landmark works, told Houston-based USAfrica and CLASSmagazine Publisher Chido Nwangwu in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, February 6, 2008, that “Osadebe was a priest who used words and sounds. He lived like any of the greatest musicians who are prominent in any culture; he lived as a great musician who used music to reach people in order to improve their lives and make them happy. He had a message for people to reflect upon. He had deep message in his music as much as he provided music celebration and be merry.”