Diddy gets 50-month prison term for interstate prostitution

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of interstate prostitution, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Combs, who was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, has been in custody since his September 2024 arrest. With credit for time already served, his expected release date is May 8, 2028, the Bureau confirmed.

Prosecutors had sought an 11-year prison term, but the court instead handed down a shorter sentence, citing this as Combs’ first criminal conviction. In addition to the prison term, he was fined $500,000 and placed on five years of supervised release. His attorneys have indicated plans to appeal the sentence.

During the eight-week trial, federal prosecutors accused Combs of using his influence in the entertainment industry to coerce women into sexual acts with paid sex workers. One of the key witnesses was his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who gave several days of testimony.

Prosecutors also alleged that Combs led a criminal enterprise designed to conceal his misconduct, but the jury rejected those claims. He was instead convicted under the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution.

Evidence presented in court, including bank records, showed that Combs paid for women to fly across the country for so-called “freak-offs”, drug-fueled sexual encounters. While his defense team admitted Combs had been violent in some relationships, they argued that the case amounted to domestic abuse, not sex trafficking.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian prior to sentencing, Combs expressed remorse, writing:

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I’m sincerely sorry for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused.”

Judge Subramanian, in his remarks, said Combs’ actions reflected a pattern of abuse and manipulation:

“You abused the power and control with women you professed to love. You abused them physically, emotionally, and psychologically.”

He urged Combs to use his time in prison as a period of reflection and redemption, reminding him of his once-inspirational influence on marginalized communities.

Upon release, Combs will be required to attend mental health and domestic violence counseling, remain drug-free, and submit to random drug testing and home inspections. Probation officers will have the right to conduct unannounced searches of his property, residence, and electronic devices if they suspect any violations of his release conditions.