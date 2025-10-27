Nnamdi Kanu drops plan to call witnesses, challenges validity of charges

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has abandoned his earlier plan to call witnesses in his ongoing terrorism trial, insisting that there is no valid charge against him.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had previously adjourned the case to October 27 for Kanu to open his defence, following his request for additional time to review his case file and summon witnesses. However, at the resumed hearing, Kanu informed the court that after carefully studying the case file, he found “no valid charge” against him.

According to Kanu, since the trial itself was unlawful, there was no need for him to proceed with presenting any defence.

In response, Justice James Omotosho directed Kanu to file a written submission formally stating his position and to serve it on the prosecution. The judge further advised the IPOB leader to consult criminal law experts to fully understand the implications of his decision to forgo his defence.

Justice Omotosho then adjourned the matter to November 4, 5, and 6 for the adoption of final written addresses, depending on whether Kanu maintains that the prosecution’s evidence and the charges have failed to establish any case against him, or if he chooses to proceed with his defence.