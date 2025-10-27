Djibouti lifts presidential age limit, paving way for Guelleh’s re-election

Djibouti’s parliament has unanimously voted to remove the presidential age limit, a constitutional amendment that clears the way for President Ismail Omar Guelleh, 77, to seek another term in office.

Previously, the nation’s constitution barred anyone over the age of 75 from running for president. However, on Sunday, all 65 members of parliament voted to eliminate the restriction, effectively allowing Guelleh to contest the April 2026 presidential election if he chooses.

“The constitutional amendment lifting the presidential age limit has been approved unanimously,” parliament announced following the vote.

The measure now awaits formal endorsement by President Guelleh himself, after which it will require confirmation through another parliamentary vote expected in early November.

The decision has stirred mixed reactions online, though it remains difficult to gauge the extent of public dissent in a country where freedom of speech and the press are tightly controlled.

Guelleh has ruled Djibouti since 1999, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. The country operates as a unitary presidential republic, with political power heavily centralized in the presidency.

Despite its small size and population, Djibouti holds significant geopolitical importance due to its strategic position along the Horn of Africa. The nation hosts multiple foreign military bases, including those of the United States, France, and Japan, underscoring its role as a vital regional hub.