Mali closes schools nationwide over fuel crisis

Mali’s government has ordered the closure of all schools and universities across the country beginning Sunday, October 26, 2o25, citing a worsening fuel crisis caused by a militant blockade on fuel imports into the capital, Bamako.

Education Minister Amadou Sy Savane announced the decision in a televised address, stating that classes would be suspended for two weeks “due to disruptions in fuel supplies that are affecting the movement of school staff.”

The shortage stems from a ban imposed in early September by Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaida-linked militant group, prohibiting the import of fuel from neighboring countries. The blockade has paralyzed Mali’s already fragile economy, leaving hundreds of fuel trucks stranded at border crossings and severely restricting domestic supply.

Mali, along with Burkina Faso and Niger, continues to grapple with a prolonged insurgency involving jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State, as well as local rebel factions. Since a series of military coups in all three nations, the juntas have expelled French troops and turned to Russian mercenary forces for assistance, a shift that analysts say has done little to stabilize the region.

In Bamako, long queues have formed outside fuel stations, and prices of food and transportation have surged sharply. As a landlocked country dependent on imported fuel, the blockade poses a significant challenge to Mali’s ruling military junta, which seized power in 2020, promising to restore national security and stability.

The Malian military has reportedly escorted several fuel convoys from the borders toward the capital. While some reached Bamako safely, others were attacked by militants en route.

Minister Savane assured the public that the government is “doing everything possible” to restore fuel supplies before schools are scheduled to reopen on November 10.