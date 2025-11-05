UNESCO faces backlash as Egypt’s El-Enany awaits confirmation

Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled El-Enany, is poised to become the next Director-General of UNESCO on Thursday, November 6, 2025, despite mounting criticism from international heritage advocates who accuse him of failing to protect Egypt’s own cultural landmarks, including Cairo’s historic “City of the Dead.”

El-Enany, 54, secured his nomination last month with 55 out of 58 votes from UNESCO’s Executive Board, defeating Edouard Firmin Matoko of Congo-Brazzaville. His formal appointment as the first Arab to lead the United Nations’ cultural and educational agency is expected to be ratified by all 194 member states at UNESCO’s General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Controversy Over Cultural Heritage

The Berlin-based NGO World Heritage Watch last week urged member countries to reconsider El-Enany’s appointment, citing his alleged poor record in safeguarding Egypt’s heritage during his tenure as minister.

In a letter endorsed by over 50 organizations and experts, the group referenced the demolition of sections of Cairo’s “City of the Dead” necropolis and the expansion of tourism facilities near St Catherine’s Monastery in Sinai—both sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage properties.

“It is irresponsible to entrust someone with such a past with the top job at the organisation responsible for preserving world heritage,”

the NGO said in the letter.

El-Enany, the campaign team, previously said that he was “too busy” to respond to questions about his record, but added that “the unfortunate mega-project that the government decided to carry out in the St Catherine’s area is currently halted.”

Following his election, the campaign declined further comment, referring inquiries to the UNESCO Secretariat, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request.

Critics Accuse Egypt of ‘Erasing History’

An Egyptologist and former museum director, El-Enany led the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities between 2016 and 2022. According to UNESCO documents, his ministry was designated as the “official entity responsible” for protecting World Heritage sites in Cairo’s historic areas.

Heritage experts argue that his ministry failed in its duty to register cultural assets, set site boundaries, and conduct impact assessments before authorizing major infrastructure projects.

Highway and bridge constructions, particularly from 2020 onward, reportedly destroyed large portions of the unregistered mausoleums in the “City of the Dead,” a 10-square-kilometer necropolis in eastern Cairo where families still bury their dead among ornate tombs of Mamluk sultans, Islamic scholars, and nationalist leaders.

“What happened in the cemeteries is erasing a huge part of Egypt’s history,”

said heritage advocate Sally Soliman, who has filed multiple lawsuits to halt the demolitions.

Egypt’s government, however, has defended the projects, asserting that all registered monuments were preserved and that the infrastructure upgrades are vital for tourism and urban modernization.

In South Sinai, critics have also raised alarms over the “Great Transfiguration Project” launched in 2021 near St Catherine’s Monastery, where modest visitor centers were replaced with large domed structures that they say clash with the site’s ancient aesthetic.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee earlier this year requested an expert mission to assess the site and determine potential threats to its authenticity.

Support and Diplomatic Momentum

Despite the ongoing controversy, El-Enany’s candidacy has enjoyed strong backing from Arab and African nations, who have long sought greater representation within UNESCO’s leadership.

“Egypt’s candidature is overdue representation,”

said Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Paris last month.

“We have to lift this historical injustice to Egypt, to the Arabs, to the Muslims, and to the Africans.”

El-Enany has pledged to “build a UNESCO for the people”, streamline decision-making, and diversify funding as the agency prepares for the withdrawal of U.S. financial contributions expected by end of 2026.

A UNESCO spokesperson emphasized that the election of the Director-General is “a sovereign decision of member states.”

If confirmed, El-Enany will officially assume office in mid-November, succeeding Audrey Azoulay of France, who has completed two four-year terms as UNESCO’s chief.