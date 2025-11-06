Trump threatens swift action over attacks on Christians in Nigeria

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, October 31, 2025, warned that the United States may take direct and forceful action in response to violence against Christians in Nigeria, describing the attacks as an “existential” threat and directing U.S. officials to prepare for possible military steps.

In a strongly worded statement, Trump said the United States could not remain passive in the face of attacks on religious communities. He said:

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries. It’s not only Nigeria, it’s all over. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world.”

Trump added that the U.S. might use overwhelming force if necessary, warning that Washington would not tolerate the killings. He declared:

“This is not going to happen. The killing of Christians is not going to happen. We’re going to do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not going to be happy about and may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-ablazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible, horrible atrocities.”

He further directed U.S. defense officials to prepare contingency plans. In his remarks he stated:

“I’m hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians. Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria.”

To underscore the scale of the violence he cited, Trump said:

“Thousands and thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a country of particular concern.”

He added: “That’s a legal definition. When the Christians or any such group is slaughtered, like is happening in Nigeria, 3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide. What horrible numbers.”

The president called on Congress to act quickly, requesting an immediate review by lawmakers and appropriators. He urged:

“Something has to be done. I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and to report back to me. And I mean like immediately.”

The president’s remarks signal a sharp escalation in tone and raise questions about what, if any, concrete steps the United States will pursue. Officials in Washington and Abuja have not yet announced coordinated next steps in response to the comments.