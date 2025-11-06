Tinubu rejects U.S. religious persecution claim

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, met with members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja to address allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria and to reject the United States’ designation of the country as one of particular concern. The government maintained that Nigeria does not target any group based on religion or belief.

Speaking during the diplomatic briefing, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Ahmed, described the allegations of religious persecution as a “misrepresentation” of Nigeria’s legal and social realities.

Ahmed explained that Nigeria’s national laws are religion-neutral and designed to protect all citizens equally. He noted that there is no offence of blasphemy under federal law, adding that the Shari’a laws operating in some northern states apply strictly to Muslims and function under the supervision of the national judicial system.

“Christian and Muslim institutions continue to operate freely, promoting peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Also addressing journalists, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, dismissed the U.S. designation as a product of “misrepresentation and misinformation.”

Idris insisted that terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes in Nigeria are not driven by religion.

“Criminal activities and terrorism do not target any particular religious group. This is not about religion, it is about crime,” he maintained.

He further highlighted recent achievements by the security forces under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that since May 2023, more than 13,500 terrorists had been neutralised, over 17,000 suspects arrested, and about 9,850 abducted persons rescued, including women and children.

“Since May 2023, when he (Tinubu) took office, Nigeria’s security agencies have neutralised more than 13,500 terrorists through sustained operations, and they have arrested over 17,000 suspects who are now undergoing interrogation and prosecution for various offences. Also, more than 9,850 people abducted by these terrorists, including women and children, have been rescued and reintegrated with their families. It is important to note that the menace of terrorism in Nigeria does not exclusively target any religious or ethnic group.”

Idris added that President Tinubu is actively using diplomatic channels to correct what he described as Washington’s “misjudgment of Nigeria’s reality.”

“The Government of Nigeria remains open and willing to work closely with the international community, including the United States and other partners, to achieve the shared goal of completely eliminating terrorism and violent extremism on Nigerian soil. The President has pledged to ensure that all those making the country unsafe are permanently removed. Regarding the current misrepresentation of Nigeria’s security situation by the United States, President Tinubu is taking the lead in addressing all areas of misunderstanding through diplomatic and political channels. While we welcome collaboration, assistance, and partnership from all foreign allies, including the United States, Nigeria is not denying that we face serious security challenges. We invite all our partners and friends to join us in understanding our situation and supporting our efforts to eliminate this menace.”

Keyamo Writes Trump

In a related development, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has written to U.S. President Donald Trump, disputing allegations of systematic killings of Christians in Nigeria.

In a letter posted on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Keyamo said he felt compelled to respond “as a Christian and as a public official.” He stated that Nigeria was being unfairly portrayed as a country where Christians face systematic persecution, stressing that even President Tinubu’s immediate family members are Christians.

Keyamo described the “Christian genocide” narrative as exaggerated and misleading, cautioning that it should not inform foreign policy decisions.

The minister, recalling his past human rights advocacy, noted that he received the Global Human Rights Award in Washington in 2017 from the U.S. Global Leadership Council, chaired then by Dr. Reuben Egolf.

He reminded Trump of President Tinubu’s record of religious tolerance, pointing out that although Tinubu is Muslim, his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, is a pastor in one of Nigeria’s largest Pentecostal churches, and his children are practising Christians.

“President Tinubu is a known moderate, who, during his time as Governor of Lagos State, regularly invited Christian pastors for prayers and worship sessions at the Government House. He would be the last person to either adopt the killing of Christians as a state policy or condone such acts,” Keyamo said.

Olurode Cautions FG

Meanwhile, former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Lai Olurode, has urged the Federal Government to adopt caution in its dealings with the U.S.

In a statement on Wednesday, Olurode advised that diplomacy—not emotional or defensive patriotism—should guide Nigeria’s response to the U.S. designation and Trump’s recent remarks.

Warning that it could be “suicidal to walk into America’s death trap,” the former University of Lagos Sociology professor said Trump “could even be angry with the truth.”

“In his response to Mr. Trump’s provocative moves, President Tinubu’s government should display decorum and respect for the most powerful country in a unipolar world. Nigeria shouldn’t turn itself into a theatre of war, which it is luring itself into. Simultaneously, I urge Nigeria’s elites to sink their differences and mobilise national sentiments behind the government of Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu. If Nigeria goes under, there will be no country for the pursuits of our diverse aspirations. There seems to be no country that can stop America. We should be diplomatic rather than emotional or displaying morbid patriotism. President Trump can be angry with even the truth. So far, our government has acted with caution and with the consciousness that America can kill Nigeria’s fly with a sledgehammer. It is suicidal to walk into America’s death trap.”

Enang Advises Government

Former presidential aide, Senator Ita Enang, has also warned the Federal Government against taking rash or uncoordinated actions in response to the United States’ threat.

He noted that the matter has serious foreign policy implications and must be handled through coordinated communication from authorised officials only.

“This is a diplomatic issue that must be treated with utmost caution,” he warned. “Not every government official should make statements capable of inflaming the situation or misrepresenting Nigeria’s position.”

Enang urged collaboration among key national institutions, the Presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Intelligence Agency, and the National Assembly, to ensure Nigeria speaks “with one national voice.” He further suggested that both chambers of the National Assembly should convene a joint sitting to adopt a unified resolution on the issue.

Turning to domestic concerns, the former lawmaker lamented that the Federal Government is “fiscally overstretched,” while states and local governments enjoy increased allocations from the Federation Account.

“The truth is that the Federal Government is broke,” he said. “It cannot meet its constitutional obligations because its share of national revenue is too small relative to its responsibilities. State governments are celebrating higher allocations, but the Federal Government that generates and disburses these funds is borrowing just to feed its children.”

He described the current revenue-sharing formula as “obsolete,” arguing that it no longer reflects the scope of federal responsibilities.

“Today, the Federal Government funds the army, police, DSS, civil defence, road safety, and several other agencies, yet it receives just about half of the national revenue. It makes neither fiscal nor moral sense,” he added.

Air Force Intensifies Strikes

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has ordered all Air Component Commanders engaged in nationwide operations to step up precision air strikes against terrorists and armed criminal groups.

A statement by the Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the directive was issued at a meeting of top operational commanders from all conflict zones — from Zamfara’s forests to the riverine enclaves of the Niger Delta and the rugged North-East.

Ejodame quoted Aneke as saying that the coming days would demand “agility, precision, and intelligence-driven warfare.”

“We must fly smarter and strike harder, not only to neutralise threats but to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. Every mission must reflect professionalism, purpose, and patriotism,” the Air Chief was quoted as saying.

Aneke stressed that effective coordination of air, land, and maritime operations was critical to mission success.