BBC News execs resign over Trump “doctored” docu

By USAfricaLive.com MediaWatch editors

BBC director-general Tim Davie, BBC News CEO Deborah Turness and a number of editors have resigned over a documentary edited and spliced by the BBC to mislead viewers.

Specifically, in the popular program called Panorama, the BBC documentary made it seem U.S President Donald Trump was (pointedly encouraging) the Capitol riot by Trump supporters especially the MAGA movement.

BBC Chairman Samir Shah is scheduled to send a letter to the British Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee in a couple of hours on Monday November 10, 2025 where he will admit that the documentary was  doctored regarding footage of Trump’s comments on January 6, 2021.

USAfricaLive.com editorial and news executives watched as it happened President Trump’s remarks leading up to what has been described and tried in the courts as acts of “insurrection” on the U.S Capitol, mainly, by those Mr. Trump inspired and instigated.

