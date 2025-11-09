“INEC Delivered”: Soludo reelected, commends Smooth Conduct of Anambra Governorship Poll

Re-elected Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what he described as the most credible and efficient election in the state’s recent history.

Speaking on Sunday during his acceptance speech following his victory in the November 8 governorship election, Soludo commended the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, for what he called an “outstanding first impression.”

“To the Independent National Electoral Commission, I must very specifically thank you and thank in particular the new INEC chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan,” Soludo said. “This is your first outing, and as the saying goes, you don’t have a second chance to create a first impression. I am excited that your first impression is an emphatic one.”

The governor said the election reflected steady progress in Nigeria’s electoral administration, noting that technological innovations introduced by INEC have made voting more transparent and credible.

“INEC delivered, and I must put it on record that since I’ve been participating actively in Anambra elections—especially since 2017 when technology was first introduced—each election has been better than the last,” he stated. “It is fair to say that this is the best election organised in Anambra so far.”

Soludo also commended electoral officers, security agencies, and voters for their roles in ensuring a smooth exercise, describing the outcome as a testament to growing confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

He recalled the August bye-election earlier in the year, calling it “superb,” while describing the November 8 poll as “even more impressive.”

Soludo, who contested under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was declared winner by INEC after polling 422,664 votes to defeat Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 99,445 votes.

The governor’s re-election marks a strong endorsement of APGA’s continued dominance in Anambra State politics and sets the tone for his second term in office.