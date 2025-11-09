Governor Soludo Wins Landslide Re-Election in Anambra, Sweeps All 21 LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the winner of the November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election, securing a decisive second term in office.

According to official results released by INEC, Soludo polled 422,664 votes, defeating his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445 votes. Other top contenders included Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) with 37,753 votes, and John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who finished with 8,208 votes.

INEC reported that out of 2,788,864 registered voters, a total of 598,229 were accredited, with 595,298 votes cast, 584,054 valid votes, and 11,244 rejected ballots.

Remarkably, Soludo achieved a clean sweep across all 21 local government areas of the state — a feat that reaffirms APGA’s dominance in Anambra politics and signals widespread approval of his leadership.

The victory gives Soludo a renewed five-year mandate, extending his tenure as governor until 2030. Many voters cited his focus on infrastructure, security, and governance reforms as reasons for backing his re-election, while others expressed hope that his second term would address lingering economic and social challenges.

Political observers say the landslide result underscores APGA’s enduring grassroots appeal in Anambra, even as opposition parties continue to struggle for footholds in the Southeast.

The election was largely peaceful, though not without minor controversies. Reports of vote-buying surfaced in some polling units, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirming a few arrests. However, INEC said there was no verified evidence of widespread electoral malpractice.

Low voter turnout also remained a concern, as fewer than a quarter of registered voters participated.

Governor Soludo and his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim, are expected to receive their Certificates of Return from INEC in the coming days. Their administration now faces renewed expectations to deliver on campaign promises, strengthen local economies, and consolidate the gains of the first term.

For Soludo, an economist and former Central Bank Governor, the emphatic win not only extends APGA’s reign in Anambra but also deepens its identity as one of Nigeria’s most successful regional parties.

With victory comes higher expectations — and the people of Anambra will be watching closely to see how Soludo translates his sweeping mandate into tangible progress over the next five years.