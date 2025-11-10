A Nigerian woman becomes the 1st black African Director General of Legal Services in the United Kingdom (UK)

Professor Grace Chidozie Ononiwu, CBE, is a solicitor and Chief Crown Prosecutor and Director General of Legal Delivery at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the United Kingdom.

Ononiwu was born to Igbo parents and grew up in East London. Ononiwu qualified as a solicitor/lawyer in 1991 and joined the Crown Prosecution Service. She was Chair of the National Black Crown Prosecution Association.

She received an OBE in 2008 and CBE in 2019 for her services to law and order. She is a visiting professor at the University of Hertfordshire. A building at Hertfordshire University was named in her honour in 2022.

Ononiwu has been featured in the Powerlist of the UK’s most influential men and women of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage and was one of their Women of the Year 2020.