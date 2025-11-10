Ghana Armed Forces announces 2025 recruitment exercise

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that the documentation and body selection exercise for its 2025 recruitment will take place from Wednesday, November 12, to Thursday, November 13, 2025, at officially designated screening centres across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, GAF confirmed that the exercise targets all applicants who successfully completed the online enlistment process for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The recruitment process, which commenced on October 1, 2025, was initially scheduled to close on October 31 but was later extended to November 7 to accommodate applicants affected by technical challenges on the recruitment portal.

This year’s screening has been decentralised across all 16 regional capitals to improve accessibility and efficiency for qualified candidates nationwide.

According to GAF, the 2025 recruitment forms part of a broader initiative to enlist 12,000 new personnel over the next three and a half years, aiming to strengthen national security and enhance operational capacity.

The Armed Forces reiterated the minimum height requirements for applicants: 1.68 metres for males and 1.57 metres for females. For the Military Police, the standards are higher, with 1.75 metres for men and 1.70 metres for women.

The documentation and body selection phase, also referred to as the attestation stage, will include final physical assessments and verification of applicants’ personal documents.