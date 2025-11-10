Nigeria: Court orders interim forfeiture of Pretty Mike’s nightclub over drug allegations

Nigeria: Court orders interim forfeiture of Pretty Mike's nightclub over drug allegations

The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) an interim forfeiture order on Proxy Night Club, a popular nightlife venue owned by socialite and entertainer Mike Nwalie, widely known as Pretty Mike.

The ruling, issued by Justice Musa Kakaki, temporarily halts all operations at the Victoria Island nightclub pending a full hearing scheduled for January 28, 2026.

This decision follows a major NDLEA operation conducted on October 26, during which officers seized 169 canisters of nitrous oxide (commonly known as laughing gas), 200 grams of cannabis, and arrested over 200 guests attending an alleged drug-themed event.

According to the NDLEA, the raid was based on credible intelligence suggesting that the nightclub was hosting a party centered around the use of illicit substances. The agency said its operatives infiltrated the event and shut it down in the early hours to prevent further violations of drug laws.

The court’s interim order represents a strong message in Nigeria’s broader crackdown on narcotics use and distribution within entertainment circles. Proxy Night Club will remain sealed until the court determines whether the property will be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government after the next hearing.

