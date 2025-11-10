U.S. tightens visa rules, considering health and financial capacity

The United States has implemented a major policy shift, now assessing visa applicants not only on financial stability but also on their health to determine whether they can cover medical expenses without relying on state-funded healthcare while in the country.

The directive, issued by the Trump administration, instructs U.S. embassies and consulates to place increased emphasis on both medical history and the applicant’s ability to afford treatment when reviewing visa applications.

“Health screenings have always been part of visa procedures, but under this new rule, consular officers are allowed to examine applicants’ medical conditions more closely,” officials said.

Key aspects of the policy include:

Evaluation of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, cancer, or mental health issues to assess the likelihood of reliance on public healthcare.

Review of the applicant’s financial capacity to cover medical expenses, including long-term care, without government assistance.

Assessment of dependents, including children and elderly family members, to determine whether their healthcare needs might impact the sponsor’s income or employment stability.

Officials noted the directive is intended to ensure that individuals entering the U.S. can financially support themselves and their families.

Stricter Rules for Students and Temporary Workers

The policy introduces tighter regulations for international students, exchange visitors, and media representatives, effectively ending the longstanding “duration of status” flexibility. Under the new rules, such applicants may remain in the U.S. only for the duration of their approved study or exchange program, up to four years, unless they secure an extension through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In contrast, China has moved to ease visa requirements to encourage tourism and business travel. Recent measures include extending the visa-free travel policy until December 2026 and introducing a Digital Arrival Card, allowing travelers to submit entry details online before arrival. Analysts suggest the divergence underscores two approaches to global mobility: China easing entry to boost post-pandemic recovery, and the U.S. tightening rules for health and financial security reasons.

Additional Updates

Last month, USCIS introduced a $1,000 Immigration Parole Fee for individuals granted parole into the U.S., effective October 16, 2025. The fee, adjusted annually for inflation, is payable only after approval, not upon submission of Form I-131. USCIS will issue a payment notice with instructions, and failure to pay will prevent parole from being issued. Exceptions will be detailed in an upcoming Federal Register notice.