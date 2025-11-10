Olubadan calls for unified fight against terrorism in Nigeria

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has called on Nigerians to unite in combating terrorism and addressing the grievances of affected communities, following a warning of military action by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Oba Ladoja made the remarks while receiving the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, over the weekend. His media aide, Adeola Oloko, released a statement highlighting the monarch’s comments.

The Olubadan emphasized that Nigeria has faced persistent terrorist threats for over a decade, particularly since the end of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2014.

“Many people have been killed, and property worth an inestimable amount destroyed. Multitudes of families, particularly women and children, have been displaced,” Oba Ladoja said. “Kidnappings have taken place. Successive administrations have spent trillions to fight insecurity. When you look at this scenario over the past ten years, people are bound to feel aggrieved and resort to self-help.”

He acknowledged the efforts of past and present leaders, adding:

“Former President Jonathan has tried. Former President Muhammadu Buhari has tried. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is trying. But I want to caution that terrorists don’t know the difference between Muslims and Christians. They see everybody as prey, while they are the predator. This is why, as the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, a constituent part of CAN, we are appealing to you to please help us to placate our Christian brethren who are understandably aggrieved that these times will pass.”

Oba Ladoja also noted the harmony observed among people of different faiths in South-Western Nigeria, questioning why such interfaith unity is difficult to achieve in other parts of the country. He stressed that while Nigerians overwhelmingly desire terrorism to be eradicated, he is cautious about foreign military involvement, advocating instead for collaborative approaches.

Bishop Oke congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension as the 44th Olubadan, praying that God grants him wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to serve both God and humanity effectively.