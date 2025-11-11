Belarus tightens income requirements for foreign workers and family sponsorship

Foreign workers in Belarus who plan to bring their families will now need to meet higher income thresholds, following the government’s latest update to dependent sponsorship and work permit rules effective November 1, 2025.

Under the revised framework, expatriates seeking to sponsor dependents must demonstrate higher household income levels.

For a Dependent Spouse: The minimum monthly income has slightly increased from BYN 2,623.92 to BYN 2,624.97.

For Each Child: Applicants must now earn an additional BYN 305.86 to BYN 479.59 per child each month, depending on the child’s age, up from the previous range of BYN 301.50 to BYN 476.97.

Dependent Type Previous Minimum Income New Minimum Income Spouse BYN 2,623.92 BYN 2,624.97 Child (younger age) BYN 301.50 BYN 305.86 Child (older age) BYN 476.97 BYN 479.59

Authorities emphasized that these dependency thresholds are reviewed quarterly, urging applicants to confirm the latest figures before submitting sponsorship documents.

Belarus has also raised the salary requirements for foreign workers seeking work or residence permits. To qualify for a Special Work Permit or Temporary Residence Permit, foreign employees must now earn at least BYN 3,630 per month, up from BYN 3,130.

This amount equals five times the current national minimum wage of BYN 726 per month.

For all other foreign worker categories, the minimum salary requirement has been increased from BYN 2,000 to BYN 2,100. While modest, this rise signals the government’s intent to ensure fairer compensation for foreign professionals.

Foreign workers must be formally employed on the local payroll, with salaries paid in Belarusian Rubles (BYN). However, employers may peg salaries to a foreign currency using the official bank exchange rate on the payment date.

Employers are responsible for additional contributions:

34% of salary toward mandatory social security insurance.

6% toward accident insurance.

Meanwhile, employees contribute 1% of their income to social security, and 13% is withheld as personal income tax. Certain individuals may qualify for tax deductions, depending on personal circumstances.

According to authorities, the new income and salary requirements apply to all pending and newly submitted work and residence permit applications. They noted that while the thresholds are standardized under general laws, actual requirements may vary depending on job category and industry sector.

Employers and foreign professionals are advised to review all updated salary and documentation standards carefully, as even minor discrepancies could lead to processing delays. The new measures underscore Belarus’s broader push toward transparency and higher wage standards in its immigration and employment policies.