New Zealand to adopt National Occupation List for work visa applications

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced a major overhaul of its work visa evaluation framework, with a new National Occupation List (NOL) set to replace the long-standing Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) beginning in November 2025.

According to officials, the new system aims to streamline visa processing, simplify skills assessment, and ensure immigration policies reflect current labour market demands.

The National Occupation List will classify jobs with similar responsibilities into categories, each assigned a skill level ranging from one to five. Level one represents the most highly skilled roles, while level five covers occupations requiring minimal formal qualifications or experience.

Purpose and Transition Plan

The introduction of the NOL is intended to create a clearer and more transparent visa application process for both employers and skilled migrants. It provides a modernized approach that better aligns visa eligibility with actual skill requirements across industries.

Implementation will occur in phases. From November 2, 2025, all applications for the Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV) must use the new NOL codes. Starting this November, applicants for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) or those completing job checks under the AEWV system must also use NOL codes where applicable.

However, certain categories, including the Skilled Migrant Category,will continue using ANZSCO codes until the transition is fully completed.

Temporary Visa Measures

To support the transition, INZ has introduced a temporary Specific Purpose Work Visa, valid from September 8 to November 2, 2025. This short-term measure applies to workers who:

Currently hold an AEWV;

Will reach the end of their maximum stay by November 30, 2025; and

Work in one of about 30 new occupations now listed under the NOL.

Eligible workers may extend their stay in New Zealand for up to two additional years through this pathway.

Broader Reform Goals

Authorities say the adoption of the NOL forms part of a broader modernization strategy aimed at linking visa approvals more closely to real-time labour market needs. Officials believe the reform will ensure that skilled migrants are effectively matched with roles that support economic growth and productivity.

The move also aligns New Zealand’s immigration policies with recent skills-based reforms in Australia, reflecting a shared regional shift toward structured occupation-based visa systems.

For employers, the change will require updates to job titles, skill classifications, and recruitment procedures. For applicants, it may affect visa eligibility, duration, and pathways to permanent residency, depending on their occupation and skill level.

To assist stakeholders, Immigration New Zealand recommends using the Aria tool, available through Statistics New Zealand, to verify occupation codes, skill levels, and qualification criteria before submitting applications.