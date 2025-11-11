Trump Rebukes Greene Over Criticism of Foreign Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, November 10, 2025, criticized Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “lost her way” following her recent remarks urging the president to focus more on domestic affairs rather than foreign policy.

Greene, a Republican representative from Georgia, has long been one of Trump’s most outspoken allies and staunch defenders. However, in recent weeks, she has increasingly taken positions that diverge from both the White House and her Republican colleagues.

In a social media post on Monday, Greene faulted Trump for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whom she described as “a former Al Qaeda terrorist.” She added that she would prefer to see “nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy, not foreign policy and foreign country’s leaders.”

Her remarks mark a rare public split between Trump and a member of his inner Republican circle, as most GOP lawmakers have sought to maintain loyalty to the president to avoid political backlash. Although Greene insists she still supports Trump, her criticisms have become notably more pointed.

When asked by reporters in the Oval Office about Greene’s comments, Trump expressed surprise and disappointment.

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie,” Trump said. “Nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think.”

Addressing her complaint about his focus on foreign policy, Trump defended his international agenda, saying it was essential for national security and global stability.

“I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally. I mean, we could have a world that’s on fire, where wars come to our shores very easily,” he said.

The president also acknowledged al-Sharaa’s controversial background, noting that “he’s had a rough past,” but argued that engaging with such figures is sometimes necessary for U.S. interests. Al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda commander, was until recently under U.S. sanctions as a designated foreign terrorist.

Greene’s break from Trump has extended beyond foreign policy. She has condemned the ongoing conflict in Gaza as a “genocide,” and in a surprising move, praised former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for an “incredible career”, a sharp contrast to Trump’s past description of Pelosi as “evil.”

Last week, during an appearance on ABC’s The View, Greene criticized the Republican-led House for remaining out of session amid the prolonged government shutdown, calling the situation “an embarrassment.”

She has also described Trump’s new tariff rollout as “bumpy,” claiming that American businesses are struggling to adjust. Greene further disputed Trump’s assertion that inflation is under control and urged Republicans to develop a clearer strategy to address rising healthcare costs.

In another point of disagreement, Greene has called on the administration to release all records related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. Trump, however, has dismissed the controversy as “a hoax” driven by Democrats.

“I’m not some sort of blind slave to the president, and I don’t think anyone should be,” Greene told NBC News last month.

The growing rift highlights an unusual internal division within the Republican ranks, with Greene positioning herself as an independent voice within the pro-Trump movement, a stance that could test her political influence ahead of the next election cycle.