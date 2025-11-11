U.S. shutdown turmoil threatens holiday air travel

The prolonged U.S. federal government shutdown has thrown the aviation industry into turmoil, grounding thousands of flights and shaking airlines’ optimism for the upcoming holiday season. As the government appears poised to reopen by week’s end, carriers are scrambling to limit financial losses and restore traveler confidence.

Airlines had anticipated a steady rebound this quarter, following a sluggish first half of 2025 marked by weak corporate and leisure bookings due to economic uncertainty and trade tensions. However, the extended shutdown has slowed momentum. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, growth in Thanksgiving holiday bookings has plunged from 2% to just 1% since late October, a reflection of travelers’ hesitation amid widespread disruptions.

The U.S. Senate approved a bill on Monday to restore funding to federal agencies, raising hopes that the shutdown, now in its 42nd day, could end soon. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is expected to consider the measure within days.

Lingering Disruptions Expected

Even if the government reopens, industry experts warn that operational fallout could persist for weeks. While the early phase of the shutdown had minimal impact — with about 4,000 cancellations recorded between October 1 and November 5, according to FlightAware, the situation deteriorated rapidly. In just the past four days, more than 8,000 flights were canceled, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to mandate gradual flight reductions across 40 major airports.

These cascading disruptions have stretched flight crews to their federally mandated duty limits, leaving pilots and attendants stranded in mismatched locations. The resulting logistical chaos has forced airlines to mobilize emergency replacements and reshuffle schedules on short notice.

To mitigate the impact, major carriers such as Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines (UAL.O) have offered incentive pay to crew members willing to take on additional trips, according to internal communications reviewed by Reuters. A United spokesperson confirmed that the airline has expanded its premium pay program for pilots and extended similar incentives to flight attendants at select bases.

Airlines are also relying heavily on reserve crews, standby personnel deployed to fill unexpected gaps. However, officials warn that reserve depletion could cause significant operational strain during the upcoming Thanksgiving rush, beginning November 27.

“What we do today matters because it’s going to influence how the rest of the month is going to pan out,” said Steve Olson, senior vice president of system operations and airports at JetBlue (JBLU.O).

Financial Toll Mounts

The disruption comes at a difficult time for the U.S. aviation sector, which has already faced a 10% year-on-year decline in ticket sales through November, according to data from Airlines Reporting Corp.

“Everybody in the industry is a little bit worried about the fourth quarter,” said Steve Johnson, chief strategy officer at American Airlines (AAL.O).

American Airlines previously estimated revenue losses of less than $1 million per day from the shutdown, comparable to Delta’s figures. But as cancellations surged, analysts now warn of deeper financial consequences.

Daniel McKenzie of Seaport Research Partners estimates that the FAA’s 10% flight reduction mandate is costing the industry roughly $10 million per day. Should the cuts persist through Thanksgiving, daily costs could escalate to $45 million, excluding additional losses from postponed or canceled bookings.

Budget carriers such as Frontier (ULCC.O) and Allegiant (ALGT.O) face heightened vulnerability due to their smaller fleets and limited flexibility to rebook passengers. By contrast, larger carriers like American, Delta, and United, with denser route networks, may absorb some of the displaced demand, McKenzie noted.

Although the FAA intends to resume normal operations once funding is secured and system capacity stabilizes, officials have yet to provide a definitive timeline.