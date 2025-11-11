Wike, military face off over Abuja land allegedly linked to ex-naval chief

A tense altercation erupted in Abuja’s Gaduwa District on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, confronted soldiers stationed on a disputed parcel of land reportedly linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Wike was seen being stopped by armed soldiers as he attempted to access the site. The confrontation quickly escalated into a heated exchange between the minister’s security team and the military personnel. Wike, visibly angered by the standoff, intervened personally to demand explanations over what he described as an illegal occupation of government land.

“Show me the documents you have. You have no documents. We cannot continue to act with such impunity,” Wike said firmly. “Where is the approval? This cannot go on. How is it that a man at his level cannot meet me, but instead sends soldiers to intimidate people? We are all from this country.

“If not for the Chief of Defence Staff, who just spoke to me, you would have had to kill everyone here. I am not someone you can intimidate.”

The minister accused the unnamed officer of unlawfully seizing the land under the pretext of military authority, declaring that such acts of impunity would no longer be tolerated in the FCT.

“Because you are an officer? Nobody does that. The man took land because he was the Chief of Naval Staff?” Wike fumed.

However, a soldier at the scene dismissed the allegations, insisting that the property was legally acquired. The situation grew more volatile when Wike, apparently frustrated, ordered the soldier to “shut up,” to which the officer defiantly replied, “I will not shut up.”

In response, Wike shot back, saying, “You are a very big fool. As at the time I graduated, you were still in primary school.”

The soldier maintained his stance, stating, “On the contrary, sir. We are not intimidating anybody. The papers are complete, and he said he has submitted them.”

Unconvinced, Wike challenged the officer to vacate the land immediately and allow legitimate development to proceed.

“You will see if you will not leave here. Go and develop there and let me see,” he warned.

The confrontation has since sparked nationwide debate, with many Nigerians questioning the military’s involvement in civil land disputes and calling for transparency over the ownership of the contested property.

Neither the Nigerian military nor the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued an official response as of the time of reporting.

Land ownership and illegal encroachments remain persistent issues in Abuja. Since assuming office in August 2023, Wike has led a stringent campaign to reclaim illegally acquired lands, demolish unauthorized structures, and restore the original Abuja Master Plan.